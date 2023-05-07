Home » USA – Nine dead after shopping mall shooting
USA – Nine dead after shopping mall shooting

USA – Nine dead after shopping mall shooting

Police operation at the crime scene (dpa)

This was announced by the local fire department in Allen, a suburb of the city of Dallas. Several injured are still being treated in hospital, at least three of them are in critical condition. According to the police, a police officer shot the shooter. It is assumed that the perpetrator acted alone. The background initially remained unclear.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on May 7th, 2023.

