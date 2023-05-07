USA – Nine dead after shopping mall shooting

6
This was announced by the local fire department in Allen, a suburb of the city of Dallas. Several injured are still being treated in hospital, at least three of them are in critical condition. According to the police, a police officer shot the shooter. It is assumed that the perpetrator acted alone. The background initially remained unclear.
This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on May 7th, 2023.
See also Industry: Digitalization is indispensable for achieving carbon peak and carbon neutral goals