Young people demonstrated on Tuesday, March 7, in the city of Uvira (South Kivu), the day after the murder of a civilian by unknown persons in the Kavimvira district.

These demonstrators barricaded the roads and burned tires before the police dispersed him a few hours later.

According to the local president of the New Congolese Civil Society (NSCC), André Byadunia, the latter accuse the soldiers of being at the root of the insecurity in Uvira.

The latest case dates back to the night of Monday to Tuesday, when a young man was shot dead by unidentified people while he was at his home in the Kavimvira district.

This morning, angry young people demanded the relief of the FARDC unit, deployed in the city.

The police and defense forces were able to disperse them and clear the roads. Other young people came to lend a hand to the police and military to open the way, noted the reporter from Radio Okapi.

This incident comes after scuffles, last Saturday and Sunday, involving young people and soldiers of the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC).

Security measures taken

The members of the local local security council of the city of Uvira decided, Monday, March 6, to suspend the night patrols of young security guards in the Kasenga space, which includes the Kakombe, Kasenga and Kibondwe districts.

The mayor of the city of Uvira, Kiza Muhato condemned “the barbarism of young people as well as the lack of citizenship of the inhabitants of the Kasenga, Kakombe and Kibondwe areas”.

Returning to the incidents that occurred on Saturday and Sunday, the local authorities put the president of the urban youth committee, Chako Changu Ebambe before his responsibilities in the supervision of young people.

The latter, meanwhile, believes that young people who carry out nocturnal civilian patrols to secure their neighborhoods have been infiltrated by uncivil:

“We have been infiltrated. Because among the young people, we have seen faces that are not usual. And it is these infiltrated people who are responsible for several damages. We have their faces. The duty we have is to collaborate with the judicial authorities and the military intelligence services so that these people are apprehended”.

The FARDC commander in the town of Uvira, Lieutenant-Colonel Kakule, has pledged to deploy his troops in these neighborhoods to secure the inhabitants “under attack by armed groups”.

The toll of these incidents last week is estimated at three dead, including a FARDC soldier lynched in Mulongwe as well as two civilians shot dead.

Four people were seriously injured, including two soldiers and two civilians. They are admitted to a local hospital.

The chiefs of the three districts where these scuffles had broken out will be heard on minutes about these incidents which also caused the disappearance of two Kalashnikov-type weapons and ammunition of war, torn from the soldiers by the young people.