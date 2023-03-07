The aging process is a natural issue that cannot be avoided.

It is related to the accumulation of cell damage, also environmental factors such as sun exposure and pollution.

However, there is a variety offoods that can help prevent o Slow down the aging process, stay healthy as you age, and avoid the risk of chronic disease.

There are foods rich in vitamins A, C and E, and antioxidantswhich help counteract the effects of age and give health.

Here are some foods that have a positive impact on the aging process:

Fish:

Fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and plump up the skin.

Salmon, tuna and mackerel are some of the fish options Healthy, they provide a good source of fast-absorbing protein.

The protein in these foods is broken down into amino acids, which provide the building blocks for cell repair.

Beans:

Beans provide the body with valuable prebiotics, an insoluble fiber It helps promote gastrointestinal microflora, which is the primary guardian of skin health.

However, avoid canned beans, which tThey are high in sodium and can make the skin look puffy.

If time is short and you must use the canned product, drain and rinse thoroughly before cooking.

Avocado:

Contains natural fat helps harness the absorption of antioxidants that provide other fruits and vegetables, it is ideal to add it to salads or vegetable dishes.

It works to prevent old age and the appearance of wrinkles on the skin.

It can be used in direct masks on the face or consume ¼ avocado a day.

Green tea:

Contains antioxidants, which helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Also, green tea has anti-inflammatory properties It can be applied directly to the skin in a mask and help with sun damage.

Tomato:

Lycopene — the carotenoid that gives tomatoes their bright red color — could help combat damage from UV light, such as wrinkles and pigmentation caused by the sun,

Nuts:

They are rich in healthy fats, protein, and antioxidants, making them a great option for a healthy snack.

Nuts also contain fiber, which helps reduce the risk of disease of the heart and diabetes.

Almonds, walnuts and pistachios are some examples of nuts that should be included in the diet to delay aging.

The ideal is to consume approximately 25 grams a day or 25 almonds a day.

Carrot:

Fight signs of aging such as expression marks, wrinkles and irregular skin tone.

They have antioxidant properties and reduce the risk of sunburnwhich are also a factor of premature aging because it wears down the skin cells.

Olive oil:

Olive oil is rich in healthy fats and antioxidants, making it an excellent choice for cooking and salad dressing.

Furthermore, it has been shown that olive oil helps reduce the risk of disease chronic age-related conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes.

A good diet that contains some of these previous foods can contribute to the prevention of aging.

Also, it is important to lead a healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise, adequate sleep, anti-aging products, and avoiding unhealthy habits such as smoking and excessive drinking.

It may interest you: How to maintain a young face without the need for surgery? With the passing of the years, the skin in general, especially that of the face, loses firmness and elasticity. Over time, spots, expression lines, wrinkles appear, among other signs of aging. Read more

Comments