The Champions League is back with the return of the round of 16. On the pitch tonight Chelsea-Dortmund and Benfica-Brugge DIRECT

“It will be a great match, exciting, a special evening at Stamford Bridge, we really can’t wait. We have positive thoughts, we want to impose ourselves on a first-rate opponent who is always winning (8 consecutive wins in the league ed.). But I think just how important it is for the club and for us to reach the quarter-finals, and therefore we will give our all.” So Chelsea coach Graham Potter on the eve of the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Borussia Dortmund, who won 1-0 in the first leg in Germany.

But Potter, given the Blues’ non-exciting progress in the league and the weight of absences such as the injured Kanté and Thiago Silva, doesn’t Potter feel the weight of the pressure? “Given the position we are in – he replies -, pressure is always welcome. It’s fantastic to be in the running to enter the top eight in Europe”.

Joao Felix, Chelsea’s winter signing, could be the protagonist of the challenge. “We are very happy with him – underlines the manager of the Londoners -, his qualities are evident and the fact that he knows how to cover various roles is an excellent aspect”.

The interested party also replies to the question: “If we do things in the right way, we will win and go through – says Joao Felix -. I’m here to play, and to help the club win trophies”.