Gaël Monfils qualifies for the second round after a crazy night in Paris

Gaël Monfils at Roland-Garros, May 30, 2023. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP

Gaël Monfils began, Tuesday, May 30, his night session against the Argentinian Sebastian Baez, during what could be his last Roland-Garros. And, for his entry, the thirty-something Frenchman, back down to 394e world place, capsized the Porte d’Auteuil and signed an incredible victory after being led 4 games to 0 in the fifth set, ball 5-0 against him, by the Argentinian, 42e world champion and clay court specialist. This is the very first success for Gaël Monfils since his return to the circuit in March after seven months of absence, the fault of a recalcitrant right foot.

It was twenty past midnight when the Frenchman, finally winner 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5, lay down, back on the clay, shaken by sobs, after coming to end of Baez, as he was plagued by cramps and the South American had served for the game at 5-4 minutes earlier.

The public, who had been in a trance for a long time despite the cool night, then thanked their darling with a final Marseillaise.

“I had a new breath, pushed by the public. There are people who shouted, I said to myself “Come on, let’s go again”, and here it is… It’s exceptional, I have no words”said the 36-year-old Frenchman who is participating in his sixteenth Roland-Garros.

“We will try to have a nice party for the second round too”, promised Monfils. The challenge promises to be immense against the young Dane Holger Rune, world number 6 and serious outsider of the Parisian Grand Slam, strong on ocher in 2023 from two finals in Monte-Carlo and Rome, in addition to a title in Munich in the meantime. .

