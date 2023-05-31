Home » Gaël Monfils qualifies for the second round after a crazy night in Paris
Sports

Gaël Monfils qualifies for the second round after a crazy night in Paris

by admin
Gaël Monfils qualifies for the second round after a crazy night in Paris

Gaël Monfils began, Tuesday, May 30, his night session against the Argentinian Sebastian Baez, during what could be his last Roland-Garros. And, for his entry, the thirty-something Frenchman, back down to 394e world place, capsized the Porte d’Auteuil and signed an incredible victory after being led 4 games to 0 in the fifth set, ball 5-0 against him, by the Argentinian, 42e world champion and clay court specialist. This is the very first success for Gaël Monfils since his return to the circuit in March after seven months of absence, the fault of a recalcitrant right foot.

It was twenty past midnight when the Frenchman, finally winner 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5, lay down, back on the clay, shaken by sobs, after coming to end of Baez, as he was plagued by cramps and the South American had served for the game at 5-4 minutes earlier.

The public, who had been in a trance for a long time despite the cool night, then thanked their darling with a final Marseillaise.

“I had a new breath, pushed by the public. There are people who shouted, I said to myself “Come on, let’s go again”, and here it is… It’s exceptional, I have no words”said the 36-year-old Frenchman who is participating in his sixteenth Roland-Garros.

“We will try to have a nice party for the second round too”, promised Monfils. The challenge promises to be immense against the young Dane Holger Rune, world number 6 and serious outsider of the Parisian Grand Slam, strong on ocher in 2023 from two finals in Monte-Carlo and Rome, in addition to a title in Munich in the meantime. .

See also  Formula 1: Honda to return as Aston Martin engine partner in 2026
Read also: Roland-Garros 2023: the program for Wednesday May 31

The world

You may also like

Naples: Spalletti’s replacement will be Sergio Conceiçao

Guoan’s performance in the first 10 rounds was...

Gall second at Classic Alpes-Maritimes

Roland Garros, Fabio Fognini is reborn at 36:...

PASTURO – BRIOSCHI REFUGE VK2

Asian Games judo project technical representatives come to...

Can this moment in Italian football be explained?

Laštůvka and Kuzmanovič finish in Baník. The club...

Riders mocked and mourned netizens “hypocrite” after sudden...

Montegiorgio-Vigor Senigallia: dreams fade, emotions remain

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy