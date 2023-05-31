For the sake of your health, you should be eating these 9 foods every day

Nutrition plays a central role in the well-being of the body. Here are the foods we should all add to our diets.

Along with physical activity, following a healthy and balanced diet is of fundamental importance for our well-being. Many people, when they go shopping, give priority to the foods that are more delicious. Or they focus on the price, preferring what costs less and focusing on savings. However, the foods we buy should also be evaluated according to their properties.

Some foodsin particular, they are perfect allies for our body, providing the latter with all the nutrients it needs to perform its functions in the best possible way. Paying attention to certain details can only help. Proper nutrition, in fact, is linked to the decrease in the possibility of contracting certain pathologies and has the effect of improving everyone’s quality of life.

The consequences they are not only on a physical levelbut also mental. A healthy diet also has a positive effect on psychological well-being by counteracting anxiety and stress in a completely natural way. There are, for example, foods capable of increasing the values ​​of seratonin (the so-called “good mood” hormone), among which salmon, rich in Omega3, stands out.

Foods to include in your diet according to the expert

In this article we will focus on 9 foods in particular that each of us should consume on a daily basis to improve your health. They all have fundamental properties for the body, as highlighted by the expert Sydney Greene. Dietitian and nutritionist, in an interview for Eat This, Not That has listed the foods you absolutely must add to your diet if you want to lead a healthy life.

Among these, there is an ingredient widely used in Italian cuisines, i.e.olive oil. Its qualities are different. In addition to preventing skin aging, hydrating it and keeping wrinkles away, it fights diabetes by increasing the production of insulin in the body, helps reduce blood pressure and is an excellent ally against cardiovascular diseases.

Although they enjoy little popularity – especially among the little ones – and we have a not very appreciable smell, broccoli cannot be missing from our diets. Composed mainly of water, they are low in fat but manage to give a sense of satiety which makes them excellent side dishes to balance meals.

Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and fibers, they are a real panacea that improves intestinal activity and reduces the chances of running into cardiovascular diseases and tumors. Furthermore, thanks to the carotenoids inside it, it slows down the process linked to the degeneration of the ocular organs, consequently protecting the sight.

Ginger, raspberry, chia seeds and spinach

We then have it gingera natural solution against digestive problems, along with nausea and vomiting. It too has anti-inflammatory properties, to which are added anti-thrombotic properties. In folk medicine it is also used to ward off colds and flu.

Il raspberry it is part of the berry family and is certainly one of the most loved ever – given its very sweet taste. Appreciated for her ability to burn fat by stimulating the metabolism and thus contributing to weight loss, it also has a positive effect on the skin, making it supple and luminous. Its anti-inflammatory and anticancer properties make it a highly recommended fruit.

Continuing, the list includes i Chia seeds. These derive from the Salvia plant and are characterized by their oval shape and a greyish colour. Most of the fats contained in these edible seeds are Omega3, essential for the well-being of the organism.

They are also rich in fiber, protein and minerals (such as copper, phosphorus, magnesium, iron and selenium) which make them a perfect ally in contrasting cardiovascular pathologies and inflammation, as well as protecting the intestine, stimulating blood pressure and protecting muscles, nerves and bones.

The spinach, like broccoli, they have beneficial properties on eyesight, especially defending the eyes from damage caused by sunlight. They are rich in mineral salts (copper, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and iron) and vitamins (including those of group B and vitamins A, C and K) which improve the immune system, the functioning of the digestive system and have anti-allergic and antioxidant qualities.

The foods at the top of the list

At the top of the list is the kalealso known as curly kale, famed for being one of the healthiest vegetables there is. So much so that it has properties recognized as medical. Although it contains few calories, it is able to supply the body with energy thanks to the carbohydrates, proteins (such as K, essential for blood clotting) and the fibers of which it is rich.

It is a real bomb of mineral salts (especially calcium, iron and potassium) and vitamins. It has antioxidant properties that slow down aging and reduce the incidence of many diseases (including cancer and heart disease). Finally, it is perfect for those who would like to lose weight and is often included in diets as it contributes to weight loss.

In second place we have i blueberries, fruits highly appreciated for their many qualities. Like kale, they are antioxidants as they are rich in anthocyanins. Furthermore, they have anti-inflammatory and vasoconstrictive properties, which make them excellent allies in terms of protecting the bladder and urinary tract, reducing the risk of contracting bacterial infections.

In conclusion, there are the nights. Belonging to the dried fruit family (together with almonds, pistachios and so on), they are ideal for a snack capable of providing the right energy to face the day. In fact, they are highly energetic and including them in one’s diet – provided they are not consumed excessively – is linked to many benefits for the body.

Rich in calories, they go to increase the levels of good fats in the body. They have antioxidant properties and contain many proteins, fibers and miral salts (especially potassium, phosphorus and iron). To these are added vitamins, among which thiamine stands out, which contributes significantly to good mood.

Here are the 9 foods that we should all add in our diet to protect and improve the functioning of the body. Whether as a snack or prepared as an accompanying side dish, they should absolutely not be missing on our tables.

