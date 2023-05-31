German army appears to be in development – Wolfenstein III – Gamereactor

As we all know, Swedish developer MachineGames is currently working on an Indiana Jones game.The studio does have the ability to develop two games at the same time – this can be done via LinkedIn with a“Upcoming Indiana Jones game and another unannounced project”Confirmed by the staff – the second project may be a new Wolfenstein.

Since the release of Wolfenstein: Youngblood in 2019, the series has been dormant, with no new content released or even announced. But there are some hints of a new Wolfenstein, and now we have another one from Tech4Gamers.

As it turns out, there’s currently a MachineGames job listing for a senior animator with some clues pointing to BJ Blazkowicz’s new adventure.One of the requirements is “Yespassion for video games, especially first-person immersive games”which means it’s probably not Indiana Jones (you want to see that character in third person, right?), when we read that applicants should “Very familiar with MachineGames games”This becomes clearer when . The studio has worked almost exclusively on Wolfenstein in the past.

We also got more leads because the need“Experience Animated Creatures or Quadruped Characters”and German games often have beasts like Kampfhund and Panzerhund.

All in all, MachineGames appears to be working on a first-person game featuring quadruped creatures, which is a tie in with the studio’s previous title (literally the Wolfenstein series). It could be something else entirely, but it looks increasingly likely that we’ll be hunting Nazis again.