Home News Vacuum Foam Gripper by Gimatic: modular and versatile handling
News

Vacuum Foam Gripper by Gimatic: modular and versatile handling

by admin
Vacuum Foam Gripper by Gimatic: modular and versatile handling

Gimatic is a leading company present on the industrial automation market for over 35 years.

The range relating to the division of the vacuum consists of about 1,500 items developed with attention to energy efficiency, reliability and ease of use.

Suction cups, vacuum pumps, sensors and related accessories allow the company’s customers to handle different objects in various industrial sectors with low energy consumption and reducing downtime.

Vacuum Foam Gripper FGS-120 is the new modular and versatile solution for handling different products. This new gripping system is perfect for different sectors and materials and is ideal for handling cardboard boxes, wooden panels, cans, jars and many other products with different shapes and geometries.

The Foam Grippers are available in the version with integrated shut-off valves and with calibrated holes, both equipped with integrated vacuum generator. The integrated vacuum generator has a high suction flow rate, but low energy consumption, has no moving parts and does not require maintenance.

They are available in the version equipped with foam or in the version with VG.IS polyurethane suction cups.

Click to visit the shop and find out more Who.

See also  Road accident in Rivarolo Canavese, five injured in the clash

You may also like

Michael Jordan Thinks of Selling the Hornets –...

Another alleged corruption scandal among the Valledupar Transit...

FAI Spring Days: 750 wonders to discover

These are the 4 products that will be...

Wrestlers prepare for the National Games

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and...

But do me a favor – Il Fatto...

Excellent foods for hypertension

Stock markets in the red after the acquisition...

Those moving towards the police will ‘break their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy