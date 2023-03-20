Gimatic is a leading company present on the industrial automation market for over 35 years.

The range relating to the division of the vacuum consists of about 1,500 items developed with attention to energy efficiency, reliability and ease of use.

Suction cups, vacuum pumps, sensors and related accessories allow the company’s customers to handle different objects in various industrial sectors with low energy consumption and reducing downtime.

Vacuum Foam Gripper FGS-120 is the new modular and versatile solution for handling different products. This new gripping system is perfect for different sectors and materials and is ideal for handling cardboard boxes, wooden panels, cans, jars and many other products with different shapes and geometries.

The Foam Grippers are available in the version with integrated shut-off valves and with calibrated holes, both equipped with integrated vacuum generator. The integrated vacuum generator has a high suction flow rate, but low energy consumption, has no moving parts and does not require maintenance.

They are available in the version equipped with foam or in the version with VG.IS polyurethane suction cups.

