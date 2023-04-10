Home News Valledupar FC did not ‘ate’ high and scored against Patriotas
Valledupar FC did not ‘ate’ high and scored against Patriotas

BY: SPORTS / EL PILÓN

With a courageous approach that defied the 2,822 meters high in Tunja, Valledupar FC drew goalless against Patriotas and kept adding important points with the aim of staying within the top 8 of the Promotion Tournament I-2023.

The team directed by Julián Barragán, who He has not lost 8 dates agohe planted a duel face to face but with intelligence to one of the Called up to the top flight Colombian professional soccer.

PHOTO: DIMAYOR.

In fact, it is the first time that the green and white cast leaves the Tunja Independence stadium unharmed. The previous two were defeated.

With 15 points, Valledupar is seventh in the championship product of 3 wins, 6 draws and 2 losses.

The ‘boyacos’ are leaders with 21 points as a result of 6 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses.

DATASHEET

Stadium: La Independencia (Tunja)

Center: Javier Villa – Antioquia

Date: 11 of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament.

Patriots: Sergio Roman; Ivan Rivas, Carlos de las Salas, Luis Payares, Jose Andrade, James Roa (Steven Sarria 78′), Alejandro Orozco (Santiago Cordoba 55′), Diego Ruiz, Yimer Salas, Kevin Moreno, Quientin Danloux (Mauricio Gomez 64′).

Coach: Juan Nino.

Valledupar: Weimar Asprilla; Gilbert Parra, David Álvarez, Kevin Rivas, Joan Cajares, Brayan Sánchez, Jean Angulo (Iván Camacho 89′), Wilber Bravo (Darwin Balanta 77′), Rubén Ramos (Juan Cantillo 30′), Jhonier Valencia, Misael Martínez.

Coach: Julian Barragan.

