Virtsu went to court to defend the school

Virtsu’s parents appealed to the Administrative Court of Tallinn against the Lääneranna municipal council’s March 24 decision to reduce the school to four classes from the fall and are requesting preliminary legal protection so that the local government cannot close the school until the court has made a decision.

Biologist: Spring is dying

According to biologist Marje Loide, this year’s spring tends to wither – the bees came out of the hives a month later, the hen house broke out two weeks later and only rarely shows individual flowers.