ASUS introduces the ProArt Display PA32DC self-calibrating OLED monitor: it offers intuitive and intelligent calibration and the versatility of the ultrawide format.

ASUS significantly expands the range of displays dedicated to the world of imaging with ProArt Display models OLED PA32DC, PA32UCR-K, PA348CGV e PA279CRV. Professional monitors that each offer specific characteristics and different technologies. They all aim for excellence in visualization images, static or moving. Allies of every workflow oriented towards the production of the most diverse creative contents, from video editing and editing to design.

ProArt Display OLED PA32DC: the top of the range that every creator dreams of

ProArt Display OLED PA32DC is the world‘s first OLED monitor with automatic calibration. Indeed, it features a colorimetro integrated, motorized and adjustable, to guarantee absolute professional level color accuracy. This premium monitor offers a 31.5-inch viewing area in 4K HDR format. It integrates a state-of-the-art OLED panel with pure RGB strips and 99% DCI-P3 coverage to deliver exceptionally faithful colors.

OLED technology allows for ultra-precise color control and an extreme level of contrast. The features make the new ProArt PA32DC a natural choice for professional HDR content management. The monitor, in fact, is able to offer detailed and realistic images. With a professional studio color gamut, thanks also to a true 10-bit color depth that allows you to display over 1.07 billion colors.

VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black certified

Plus, VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio ensure the deepest blacks and brightest whites. Allowing the new PA32DC to display even the smallest details in shadows and highlights with absolute precision. It’s all backed up by a super-fast response time of just 0.1ms, which ensures blur-free video or animated content. PA32DC also supports several HDR formats.

Intuitive and intelligent calibration

ProArt displays are all pre-calibrated at the factory. In the case of the PA32DC the chromatic difference translates into an excess value Delta E<1. However, to maintain professional-grade accuracy over the long term, the new ProArt Display OLED PA32DC uses a motorized flip-down colorimeter built into the top of the display that flips into position when needed. The built-in colorimeter also works perfectly with Calman and Light Illusion ColourSpace CMS professional hardware calibration software.

After calibration, the look-up table can be rewritten using ASUS ProArt calibration software, which offers precision color adjustment and uniformity compensation. The software writes and saves color parameter profiles on the PA32DC’s internal scaler IC chip, instead of on the PC. Allowing users to be able to connect it to devices with different operating systems or applications without however having to adjust the settings each time.

Uniform brightness setting

OLED displays are equipped with an automatic brightness limiter to optimize the brightness energy consumption. Conversely, the Uniform Brightness function that can be activated from the ProArt PA32DC’s OSD menu is particularly useful when switching from one window to another. Or you change the size of windows with very different contrast levels. As it keeps brightness levels constant for more consistent and comfortable viewing.

Everything you need for efficient workflows

PA32DC offers a rich set of inputs: one USB-C port, one DisplayPort 1.4 and three HDMI 2.0 ports for compatibility with all types of current or future displays and peripherals. It also features an audio jack and can also function as a USB hub, ready to integrate seamlessly into existing setups and workflows. It can be used in any scenario easily and with extreme versatility.

The supplied ergonomic stand offers multiple adjustments, such as tilt, pan, tilt and height. While the supplied clips facilitate cable management, to keep desks and your work area tidy. The integrated metal handle, robust and elegant, also allows the PA32DC to be transported comfortably anywhere. As proof of its versatility, the model boasts an award-winning design, having obtained several international awards such as the Red Dot Award 2022 and the Japan Good Design Award 2021.

ProArt Display PA32UCR-K: the ideal 4K HDR for videomakers, cinematographers and colourists

The ProArt Display PA32UCR-K is a professional 32-inch 4K HDR panel monitor designed for the most demanding professionals and creatives. The technology of Mini-LED backlight used in this monitor uses smaller LEDs than traditional panels. Thus providing up to three times the number of LEDs in a conventional panel of similar size. The benefit of this technology is significant.

Densely packed mini LEDs allow for greater granularity and brightness. While individual backlight control across 576 zones ensures consistent and high brightness, up to a peak of 1000 nits. Dark tones offer unparalleled depth and contrast. While ensuring accurate reproduction of colors and HDR content, for extremely rich and well-defined images.

ASUS ProArt Display PA348CGV is a 34-inch monitor with 21:9 ultrawide format and UWQHD resolution. Factory pre-calibrated for Delta E<2 certified color accuracy. It offers 98% DCI-P3 and 100% Rec. 709 color coverage with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, for displaying sharp, lifelike images with vivid and accurate colors. The ProArt PA348CGV's ultra-wide QHD panel offers 2.4 times the resolution of a traditional Full HD display.

Ergonomics and connectivity, among the many features of the model

A further element is represented by the frequency of update variable (VRR) of 120Hz with FreeSync Premium Pro. This makes it ideal for a wider range of applications, offering creators a comfortable viewing experience. As well as smooth and fast rendering on every video or moving image.

The ergonomic design of this monitor also allows users to easily adjust the display for the best viewing angle and maximum viewing comfort. Including, in addition to the traditional support, also a practical desk support with C-clamp. On the connectivity side, it is truly complete. One standard DisplayPort, two HDMI ports and one USB-C, which supports DisplayPort video signal, data transfer and even 90W power delivery. Plus also a 3.5 mm audio jack and a USB hub.

The new ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV is the ideal monitor for all creatives who usually use a MacBook or a Windows notebook but want an external monitor to work more comfortably. PA279CRV mounts a 27 inch panel IPS 4K UHD in 16:9 aspect ratio with wide viewing angles of 178°. It offers 99% DCI-P3 and 99% Adobe RGB color gamut.

The 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) panel has four times the pixel density and three times the screen space of similarly sized FHD displays. Resulting in sharper images with greater levels of detail. In addition to VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification with HDR10 standard support, the panel is Calman Verified. It is also factory pre-calibrated for excellent color accuracy, with a Delta E<2.

Also in this case, particular attention was paid to the design. For ease of use, the ProArt Display PA279CRV integrates a space-saving base 33% smaller with a slimmer profile. The connectivity options are also very rich, including an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, a USB Type-A, a multifunctional USB-C port. Plus an additional USB-C downstream port for compatibility with a wide range of devices, plus a passthrough port for headphones.

There will be alongside the PA279CRV soon also two other models: the PA248CRV and the PA329CRV, in 24″ and 32″ sizes. All three monitors have a marked green vocation. As they are all made from 85% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and come in paper packaging.

All newer panels are Calman Verified and pre-calibrated at the factory. So as to guarantee each customer the highest visual quality. With an industry-leading color deviation, up to a Delta E<1 value as in the case of the ProArt Display OLED PA32DC. Since 2021, ASUS has partnered with Adobe to offer creators the Creative Cloud suite of applications and services with every purchase of an eligible product. The Adobe Creative Cloud bundle program is extended until August 31, 2023,