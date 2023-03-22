Home Technology [XF Technology Unboxing]ROG Hyperion Creator Arrives | XFastest News
by admin
The orthodox ROG case is the god of creation. Hyperion has dual 420mm water cooling, 46cm long graphics card space and 7 14cm fans to cool your heart. If you can’t afford it, you have to make a pilgrimage!

3/22 17:00 Witness the moment of faith casing together


