Possible return of Ilkay Gündogan to BVB? Bellingham replacement on a free transfer

Von: Lina Krull

Shortly before the possible triple, Ilkay Gündogan is suspected of returning to BVB. Two circumstances would favor the transfer of the Man City captain.

Manchester – It would be a sensation for all BVB fans in the coming transfer period: Ilkay Gündogan could return to Borussia Dortmund. This is based on information from Bild out. The midfielder’s contract with the Sky Blues expires on June 30, 2023. Gundogan’s future depends on a potential deal with the club after that.

Born: October 24, 1990 (age 32), Gelsenkirchen Current club: Manchester City market value: 25 million euros (source: transfermarkt.de)

Gündogan and Man City disagree on contract term – BVB interested?

The main reason for discussion is the lack of agreement between Gündogan and City in terms of contract duration. Gündogan is probably asking for a two-year contract, while Manchester City is only offering a one-year extension. Due to the contract that has not yet been extended, a comeback at BVB is under discussion.

For a possible transfer to the black and yellow speak loudly Bild two circumstances: On the one hand, could Dortmund by selling Jude Bellingham collect at least 120 million. Although Gündogan would come to the Ruhrpott free of charge, he would also demand a correspondingly high salary. The replacement of Bellingham in midfield would be realized by Gündogan. On the other hand, personal contact with sports director Sebastian Kehl should not have broken off in the years after his move to the Premier League.

Ilkay Gündogan celebrated his team’s next big coup: FA Cup winner 2023 © IMAGO/Liam McAvoy

“Nothing has been decided yet”: Gündogan makes it exciting

After his team’s FA Cup success last weekend against United, the midfielder announced that “nothing has been decided yet” and continued to fuel the rumor mill: “We’ll see what will happen.” The German international was able to captain his team to victory with two sensational goals in the FA Cup final to lead.

Next Saturday (9 p.m.) the UEFA Champions League final will take place in Istanbul: Man City vs. Inter Milan. The Citizens around Captain Gündogan want to realize their dream of a treble in the Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

It is still questionable whether it will be the national player’s last game in the light blue dress for the time being. In any case, Pep Guardiola, coach at City, would like to continue to hold on to the 32-year-old, as he did in a BBC-Interview disclosed. Both are neighbors, “have lived on the same floor for many years, so he’s a close friend of mine,” Guardiola described his relationship with the DFB star and explained: “He plays exceptionally well.”

Other clubs interested in top star Gündogan

But not only BVB is keen on Gündogan. In addition to FC Barcelona, ​​Arsenal should also deal with the midfielder. The Catalans could be thwarted by the club’s ongoing financial difficulties. BVB could make a profit from it – if the contract between the Gündogan and City parties is not extended. (dpa/likr)