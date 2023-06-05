Han Zheng Meets with Princess Sirindhorn of Thailand and Attends Celebration of Princess’ 50th Visit to China – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 5. On June 5, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Thai Princess Sirindhorn in Beijing and attended the celebration of the princess’s 50th visit to China.

Han Zheng warmly welcomed Princess Sirindhorn’s visit to China, and asked her to convey President Xi Jinping’s cordial greetings and best wishes to His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn, and appreciated Princess Sirindhorn’s great dedication to the development of bilateral relations since her first visit to China in 1981 Enthusiasm and important contributions.

Han Zheng said that the friendship between China and Thailand has spanned thousands of years, and the relationship between China and Thailand has lasted forever. China is willing to work with Thailand to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, carry forward and inherit the traditional friendship of “China and Thailand as one family”, continue to promote high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and achieve common development and prosperity .

Sirindhorn thanked China for its strong support for Thailand’s fight against the new crown epidemic. He said that he has visited China 50 times and traveled all over China, and deeply felt the enthusiasm and friendship of the Chinese people. I sincerely wish China prosperity and the friendship between the two countries last forever.