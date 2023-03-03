The Government of Cesar approved and prioritized the project that will allow Valledupar to have a new Road Ring, which will border the city from south to north, on the western side, with a route from the Obelisk roundabout, passing through the back of the Ciudadela 450 Años and La Nevada until it connects with the Comfacesar school.

This same week the contractual process that will allow the start of the execution of the work that improves the history of internal vehicular traffic in the capital of Cesar begins.

There will be 10.4 kilometers of dual carriageway, which will allow better mobility, reducing travel times, considerably lowering the use of fuel and reducing environmental pollution.

“The central purpose is to improve the operating conditions of the road and generate a project to build a pavement structure in such a way that users and inhabitants of the beneficiary areas with the intervention are guaranteed a road with excellent traffic and safety conditions. at any time of the year, with technical quality in accordance with the design standards in all areas of road infrastructure linked to the corridor, without this implying high maintenance costs in order to improve municipal and regional road integration,” said Violeta Ortiz. , Head of Departmental Planning.

The investment that the Government will make We Make It Better is $104,883 million, which includes complementary works to benefit other road stakeholders, since there will be a cycle route, pedestrian-friendly spaces with platforms, as well as four new roundabouts, a central separator and areas green on both sides of the roads.

“This work has a special component in environmental matters, since the planting of trees on its sides will allow more oxygen to the city and since there will be puy and cañahuates it will provide us with a landscape that reminds us of the conservation of our dry tropical forest, which is one of the Government’s commitments We Do It Better”, pointed out Violeta Ortiz.

Starting this project meant months of hard work by the Government of Cesar, which had the support of the mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro González, who will contribute $10,000 million for the public lighting of the new ring road.

