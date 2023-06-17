Venezuela prepares proposals for integration commission meeting with Colombia

What are the proposals?

He added that the ideas discussed will be submitted to the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, who will meet with the Colombian authorities as part of the binational integration and neighborhood cooperation.

On May 30, the foreign ministers of Colombia, Álvaro Leyva, and Venezuela, Yván Gil, signed an agreement in Brasilia to create the “Neighborhood and Integration Commission”, with which both countries intend to coordinate and promote cooperation and integration.

The Colombian Ministry of Foreign Relations detailed then in a statement that the creation of this instrument is done “as a framework to promote cooperation and development in border areas, as well as to achieve business and productive complementarity.”

In this sense, the two countries commit to this tool to review issues of common interest in order to form “Binational Technical Committees” that will attend to the needs of the border area.

Colombia and Venezuela resumed their diplomatic relations, broken in 2019, after the coming to power of the president of the Andean country, Gustavo Petro, last August, a process that has advanced with the reopening of the border, in September, and the reactivation of the air connection, in November.