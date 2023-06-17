Home » “The promises made to the UES, after 4 years”: Vicente Cuchillas
This Friday in the Plataforma program, university professor Vicente Cuchillas recalled November 18, 2018, when President Nayib Bukele attended the University of El Salvador during his presidential campaign and made several promises to local students, including increasing the budget of the alma mater.

“Bukele promised to allocate a budget to acquire technological equipment for the proper maintenance of the UES buildings”he remembered.

Another of the proposals made by the now president was to build university residences for young people who live far away, increase and strengthen the UES scholarship program, not privatize water, among others, highlighted Cuchillas.

“Of the 4 years of management, Bukele has only remodeled certain buildings of the headquarters, that is, the 15 promises he made to the UES, Nayib Bukele has not fulfilled… There is no hope that he will fulfill what he promised”he pointed.

For Cuchillas, the deception that the president made to the university is unfortunate, “to the employees and cruelly to the students”he expressed.

