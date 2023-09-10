Home » “Al Dagalo” militia and mercenaries resume suicide attacks on the “Armored Corps”
Sudanese Net:

The “Al Dagalo” rebel militia again attacked the “Armored Corps” area in the “Al-Shajara” area, south of Khartoum, this “Monday” morning.

According to experts’ forecasts published by the Sudanese Net website following yesterday’s failed attack, it was expected that the militia would resume the attack this morning, according to its well-known combat mentality.

It is also expected that the strong attacks on the armored forces yesterday and today were to cover up an attack plan targeting another axis.

The militia had received a crushing defeat in its suicide attack yesterday, and suffered great losses in lives and military equipment. It retreated and fled with the remainder of its forces and vehicles.

