Do we need to match toenails and fingernails?

Girls, sandal season is officially here! And what does that mean? It’s already time to get our toenails back in shape and treat ourselves to a nice pedicure. Bright neon colors, subtle French nails and funny patterns – this year’s pedicure trends are fun and give our outfits the finishing touch. But when it comes to nail design in summer 2023, we are faced with this dilemma again: do you have to coordinate the manicure and pedicure? If you are one of the many women who are looking for an answer to this question, then you have come to the right place! We will also discuss with you some of the best mani pedi color combos to try for the upcoming season! Let’s get started and call the nail salon today!

Nail design summer 2023: Do you have to match toenails and fingernails?

This year there is definitely no shortage of ideas for a cool nail design in summer 2023 and we have already revealed some of the most beautiful summer nails 2023 to you. It’s the eternal argument: do you have to match the color of your toenails and fingernails? The simple answer to that is no, your manicure and pedicure don’t necessarily have to match. Matching the nail polish color of your fingernails to your toes used to be a must and there are many women who still follow this fashion rule.

But in this day and age, when the choice of different colors, shades and designs is really huge, opting for color-coordinated nails seems to be an outdated option. Don’t get us wrong – of course you could coordinate the manicure and pedicure if you like it more classic. But nail design in summer 2023 is all about having fun and experimenting with our looks. And color-coordinated toenails and fingernails feel a bit predictable, and let’s be honest—a little boring, too.

Nail polish combinations for fingernails and toenails

If you like to keep it more uniform and simple then your manicure and pedicure can be the same color. But the trends for nail designs in the summer of 2023 are as diverse as those who wear them and it is ultimately all a matter of taste. It looks very interesting and stylish when feet and hands are painted in different colors. But that doesn’t mean that you should go wild – rather, the chosen colors and designs should harmonize with each other. Discover below our ideas for nail polish combos that ensure a polished and elegant look. Which of the following colors you wear on your toenails or fingernails is entirely up to you.

Neon colors and nude nuances

Loud neon colors and reserved nudes are among the biggest nail trends of the year and together make for a really great nail design in summer 2023. Keep your manicure simple and understated while you make your toes shine with neon pink, yellow or blue. The color contrast definitely catches the eye, but still looks very harmonious and elegant.

Dark Red and Coral

Red fingernails are a timeless classic that will probably never go out of style. And if you don’t feel like color-coordinating your fingernails and toenails, then the deep dark red and coral combo is for you!

Pastel colors for an elegant look

In order to create a uniform yet exciting nail design in summer 2023, you are in good hands with different pastel colors. Think soft baby pink, sky blue, mint green, lavender, etc. – the nail polish colors are perfect for the summer months and exude timeless elegance.

Dark Blue and Gold

Dark blue and gold is one of the most exciting color combinations for our outfits. The trendy color duo also looks gorgeous on our nails and ensures a noble and extremely elegant look.

Der Colorblock-Look

Paint fingernails yellow and combine them with a violet pedicure? Or neon pink and navy blue? We say yes! This year we are bold enough to use colour! Chic, exciting and a real eye-catcher – the color block look is one of the biggest fashion trends for summer 2023, and with good reason.

Baby pink and grey

Baby pink and gray is perhaps one of the most exciting and beautiful nail polish combos in summer 2023! The subtle colors give our fingernails and toenails a soft and subtle shine and feel super modern.