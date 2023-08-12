Venezuelan Opposition Launches Raffle to Finance Primary Election for 2024 Presidential Candidates

Opposition in Venezuela Organizes Raffle to Fund Primary Election

CARACAS – In an effort to finance the upcoming primary election and determine a rival to President Nicolás Maduro in the 2024 elections, the opposition in Venezuela has launched a raffle campaign. The raffle includes prizes such as televisions, computers, tablets, telephones, and trips.

The commission responsible for organizing the primary election, which is scheduled for October 22, has used the slogan “Each ticket is a step towards the primary” to promote the raffle. They have urged citizens to contribute to the cause, stating that their contributions will defend democracy in Venezuela and make the primary election possible.

The draw for the raffle is set to take place on October 7, providing participants with the opportunity to win a range of prizes. The presidential elections, in which Maduro plans to seek a new six-year term, are scheduled for 2024, although the specific date has not yet been announced.

However, the opposition primary faces significant challenges. The Comptroller’s Office has disqualified leaders such as former deputy María Corina Machado and two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles from holding public office. These measures have been condemned by the United States and the European Union. Additionally, there is a legal challenge seeking to block the primary election.

Beyond the political challenges, the organizers of the primary election are also facing logistical obstacles. They have decided to self-manage the election without the technical support of the electoral authorities, necessitating alternative sources of financing.

To address this need, the raffle tickets are being sold for $5 each. They can be purchased online and payment can be made through bank accounts in the United States and Canada.

Last week, the 13 candidates for the opposition primaries signed an agreement outlining the “common principles” that will guide their government program if they win the elections next year. The agreement emphasizes the need for a new political, economic, and social model, based on diversity, the rule of social law, and the restoration of constitutional guarantees and human rights.

The candidates also expressed their support for the implementation of a decentralized federal State, in line with the country’s constitution. However, in practice, executive tasks in Venezuela are concentrated in national government bodies, limiting the effectiveness of decentralized governance.

The raffle campaign and the unity agreement among the opposition candidates are important steps as they strive to overcome obstacles and present a unified front against President Maduro in the upcoming elections.

(Information sourced from EFE and AFP)

Read more:

– New maneuver of the Chavista dictatorship against the elections in Venezuela: he withdrew the passport of the opposition member Freddy Superlano

– The opposition internals advance to choose a candidate who faces Chavismo

– The vice president of the Venezuelan opposition’s Primary Commission resigned due to “lack of conditions”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

