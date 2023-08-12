For allegedly sexually abusing a minor, a man was captured in Valledupar

The Cesar Police Department, through control and patrol work in Valledupar, managed to capture Darío Antonio Suescun Castilla, 49 years old, who presented an arrest warrant for the crime of sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age.

According to the police report, the capture would have been carried out in the Bello Horizonte neighborhood of this city, when the uniformed officers were carrying out the criminal record request process, who proceeded to request the document from Suescun Castilla, who, being registered in the system, a detection order was issued for the crime of a sexual act with a child under 14 years of age, issued by the promiscuous court number two of Valledupar.

Due to the aforementioned facts, the authorities let him know his rights as a detained person, being taken to the (URI) Immediate Reaction Unit, of the Prosecutor’s Office, where he must answer for the aforementioned facts.

BY EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

