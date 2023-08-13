Verdi chairman Werneke wants reform of the minimum wage law

In a directive, the EU has stipulated that the minimum wage should be 60% of median income. This would be approximately 14 euros in Germany. Therefore, it would be necessary for the government to further increase wages. Currently, 12.41 euros are planned in Germany for 2024.

Government to further increase minimum wage

“Verdi boss Frank Werneke has called for the federal government to raise the statutory minimum wage to 14 euros in 2024 and for a reform of the minimum wage law. “There is an EU directive for a minimum wage. It prescribes a minimum wage at 60 percent of the average income, which is just under 14 euros in Germany,” said Werneke of the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday edition).

“It is therefore necessary for the federal government to intervene again and raise the minimum wage to 14 euros in an independent step, effective next year,” said the union chairman. The minimum wage directive of the EU does not specify the exact amount of the minimum wage, but obliges the amount to be checked regularly using reference values. The guideline gives 60 percent of the gross median wage or 50 percent of the gross average wage as examples of possible orientation frameworks. Equally, however, the amount of the net minimum wage could be 50 to 60 percent of the net average wage or be aligned with the poverty line, purchasing power or other values. Werneke criticized that the Minimum Wage Commission’s recommendation to only increase the minimum wage to 12.41 euros in 2024 was an affront to all employees who receive the minimum wage.

“I don’t see that we at the top of the employers’ associations are dealing with constructive forces who want to perceive the reality of life for the broad masses of working people,” said Werneke. However, it is the task of the federal government to ensure minimum protection for the working population. Therefore, the traffic light must also reform the minimum wage law. “The government must therefore change the law in such a way that the commission gets a new minimum target that corresponds to the EU directive: the recommendation of the minimum wage commission must be at least 60 percent of the average income in Germany every year. Otherwise the state will have to intervene,” said Werneke.”

Photo: Frank Werneke (archive)

