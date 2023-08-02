Vermont SNAP Beneficiaries Granted Temporary Access to Hot and Prepared Foods in Response to Flooding

Title: Vermont Implements Temporary SNAP Rule Change to Aid Flood Victims

Vermont, USA – In a bid to assist residents affected by recent devastating floods, the state of Vermont has temporarily waived regulations governing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Under the new provision, SNAP beneficiaries will be allowed to purchase hot and ready-to-eat food from qualified stores. This exceptional measure has been approved directly by the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to address the urgent needs of flood victims.

According to the rules of SNAP, eligible individuals can purchase uncooked food items. However, Vermont’s recent floods have caused significant damage to homes and left many citizens without adequate housing. Therefore, in response to the pressing demand for flexible access to hot meals, the USDA has sanctioned the temporary inclusion of prepared foods as eligible items for SNAP beneficiaries in the state.

The announcement has been met with relief and appreciation from both flood victims and community members. Anore Horton, a resident of Vermont, stated in an interview with the local newspaper Vermont Public, “There is a great need right now for that flexibility in Vermont, for people who have had flood damage to their homes. But, also, for people who did not have housing even before the flood.”

To ensure that all SNAP recipients are aware of the new provision, a public campaign has been launched in Vermont. The campaign aims to educate individuals holding SNAP coupons about their increased purchasing options, specifically the opportunity to buy hot and prepared food. The move is especially crucial for those who suffered significant losses due to the recent floods.

Horton emphasized that the temporary measure is directly linked to the flood disaster, stating, “This is a very temporary measure that is linked to the flood disaster. So hopefully all retailers that have hot and prepared food available will turn this option on, if they haven’t already.”

The deadline to avail the SNAP hot food option is August 18th. Unless the USDA makes any last-minute changes, the program will revert to exclusively allowing the purchase of eligible foods on the following day. Families directly impacted by the severe storms primarily residing in the Johnson, Ludlow, Hardwick, Barre/Berlin/Montpelier/Northfield, and Chester areas are eligible to benefit from this temporary SNAP rule change.

As Vermont continues to recover from the devastating floods, the temporary inclusion of prepared foods in the SNAP program serves as a vital lifeline for affected families. With the support of the federal government and the cooperation of retailers, this exceptional measure aims to ease the burden on those struggling to meet their basic nutritional needs during these challenging times.

