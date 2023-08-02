Turbat: Well-known footballer Mulla Baqir died after his car overturned

Wednesday August 2, 2023, 1:04 am

Turbat: Well-known footballer Mulla Baqir died due to overturning of his car, while 6 players were injured. According to the details, well-known football player Mullah Baqir was killed while 6 other players were injured due to a car overturning near Pasni Airport Cross in Turbat area.

According to officials, the players were going to participate in the All-Makran tournament in Pisni, the body and the injured were shifted to the hospital. Officials said that three women were injured due to the overturning of the vehicle in Pishin district as well.

