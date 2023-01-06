Listen to the audio version of the article

Heartfelt and moved words, grateful for the example of courage and passion left by a great champion, in football and in life. This is what connects the avalanche of messages of condolence arriving from many football and sports champions, lifelong friends or opponents, to the news of the death of Gianluca Vialli.

“Hi Luca, you will always be in my thoughts and in my heart as a great and magnificent fighter… First on the soccer fields and then in the battle of life! Your European cup is the victory of courage and resilience,” tweeted the world champion Marco Tardelli. “It’s a terrible moment, Gianluca was a great person, a great player, he was nice, intelligent. He fought until the end, as was his style,” comments the former Azzurri coach Arrigo Sacchi. While Fabio Capello, also a former national team coach, di Vialli recalls “many matches played against as a coach, I didn’t know him in person but on the pitch he was a very important player for the team, with a great personality. He had leadership qualities that he also demonstrated when he faced the disease forcefully ”.

“Our Captain. My captain. All time. Hi Luca”. These are the words of Alessandro Del Piero, Gianluca Vialli’s teammate at the time of Juventus, posting a photo on Instagram that sees them hugging each other in the black and white shirt. “He was a complete striker, a real fighter, a great player. But beyond this there is regret and I am particularly sorry”, he comments instead Dino Zoffformer goalkeeper of the national team and former coach of the national team on Sky Tg24.

“Today European football mourns the passing of Gianluca Vialli. Rest in peace, Gianluca “. This is the message of the Uefa on the death of Vialli. The highest body of continental football publishes a memory of the former player, coach and manager on its website, retracing his career, main stages and victories. “An Italian legend, we will miss you Gianluca”. With these words also the Fifastill on Twitter, recalls Gianluca Vialli.

The farewell on twitter of the Italian teams

“A champion in the field and in life: Vialli was a noble opponent and an example of courage. Our condolences go to Gianluca’s family and friends”, is instead the tweet published by theInter remembering Vialli. “You will remain an indelible example of our essence,” he tweeted Cremona, the Lombard club where Vialli took his first steps as a footballer. “Gianluca Vialli was a great sportsman, on and off the field. On the day of his passing, we cling to all his loved ones ”, is the chirping of the Milan. L’Udinese football remembers him as “a great man, a great champion and fighter on the field and in life. You left early, bloody early but you will always be in our hearts.” “Ciao Gianluca” and the photo as he lifts up the Champions League won as captain against Ajax in 1996. So instead the memory of Juventus always on Twitter.