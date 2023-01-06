Amazing Martina, who beats Sakkari after more than 3 hours. The team led by Vincenzo Santopadre only needs one win out of three matches to fight for the title, probably against the USA, ahead 2-0 over Poland

An extraordinary and revived Martina Trevisan and the “usual” Lorenzo Musetti give Italy the first two points in the semi-final of the United Cup against Greece, in Sydney, and push the Azzurri one step away from the final. Tomorrow the team led by Vincenzo Santopadre will only need one win out of three matches against the Greeks to most likely face the United States on Sunday, also ahead 2-0 over Poland. At the “Ken Rosewall Arena” in the Olympic Park Tennis Center the blue team, seeded fifth (which during the tournament overcame Brazil and Norway and lost to Poland but was drawn again for a better set difference between the teams beaten in the city ​​finals), is therefore ahead 2-0 against Tsitsipas and his companions.

Battaglia — The surprise came in the first singles, where the number one Martina Trevisan, n.27 WTA, defeated by 6-3 6-7 (4) 7-5, in a battle that lasted three hours and 14 minutes, the Greek counterpart Maria Sakkari, number 6 in the world, signing the third success in six matches played against a top ten. A victory that comes after a difficult moment for the semifinalist of Roland Garros, who fought like a lioness to snatch an extremely important point in the economy of the challenge, and which practically everyone was already saying lost. “It was an incredible battle, I’m really happy – said the blue -. From the bench Matteo (Berrettini, ed) and Vincenzo (Santopadre, the blue captain, ed) gave me a lot of energy but also kept me calm. I tried to remind myself at every point that it’s wonderful to play here for Italy with so many Italian fans in the stands: life is really good. The first match of the United Cup (against Haddad Maia, ed) was a bit complicated but day after day I improved and I think that today I really deserved this victory”. See also The Football Association informs the Football Association that the Cup becomes the key point. Can Shui Qingxia become regular in the women's football?

musetti — Lorenzo Musetti, 23rd in the ATP ranking, then took care of bringing Italy up 2-0, who liquidated 6-1 6-1, in one hour and two minutes, Stefanos Sakellaridis, 803 in the world, called in extremis to replace Michail Pervolarakis (506 in the ATP ranking). For the Tuscan Next Gen it was the fourth success in four singles played at the United Cup, undefeated and unbeatable for now in the event. The other three matches of the semifinal are scheduled for tomorrow. From 7 am in Italy Matteo Berrettini, 16 Atp, who has won all three singles played so far (beating among other things two top ten like Ruud and Hurkacz), challenges Stefanos Tsitsipas, 4 in the world. Following Lucia Bronzetti, 54 Wta, finds Despina Papamichail, 158 in the world on the other side of the net. In closing, possibly, the mixed double. On the other side of the scoreboard, as mentioned, the USA are leading 2-0 over Poland thanks to the successes of Pegula over Swiatek (in tears after the defeat) 6-2 6-2 and of Tiafoe over Zuk (6-3 6- 3).

