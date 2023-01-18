Home News Video: Two officials of the Government of Cesar die in a road accident
A terrible traffic accident occurred around 3:30 in the afternoon of January 18 on kilometer 69 of the road between Agustín Codazzi and Cáscara, Becerril corregimiento. According to preliminary reports, two people who worked as public officials of the Cesar Department Governor’s Office died in the event.

Apparently the vehicle was going at high speed and a tire burst, losing control and ending up crashed on the side of the road, where it ended up colliding with a tree. The affected car was a van with license plates OXV309, in which six members of the communications department of the Governor’s Office of Cesar were transported.

The deceased officials were identified as Rosa Elena Rosado (press officer) and Jairo Bolívar Araujo, audiovisual producer. In the event, Jaider Santana, Jorge Calle and Jorge Laporte were also injured, who have already been sent to the health center of the municipality of Codazzi (Cesar). The other injured person would be the driver of the vehicle.

The first to arrive at the scene of the accident were the agents of the Transit and Transportation Section of Cesar, who gave them first aid. The truck was in a total loss, with a strong frontal impact and another side.

An amateur video reveals the completely destroyed vehicle and some of the passers-by trying to help the victims. The accident mourns journalism in the Caribbean region.

