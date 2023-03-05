The initiative that was born from the national government, advances in several stages for its execution. Initially, President Gustavo Petro confirmed the destination of 39 billion pesos for construction. The University of Catatumbo in the North of Santander is close to materializing and will be the first in a conflict zone.

“We have been solving all the issues that are needed for the construction. The land permits, the study of relevance by the Francisco de Paula Santander University and everything else that is required to open the tender at the end of April 2023” This was confirmed by Mauricio Lizcano, current director of the DAPRE of the Petro government, to Noticias Caracol.

The university will have an area of ​​6 hectares and in its previous stage of construction, it seeks to combine technical, administrative and financial efforts to identify the educational context of this area of ​​the department (El Tarra). As it was possible to know, the works of said institution will begin in June.

Nevado del Ruiz shows increased seismic activity and ash emission

The institute attached to the Ministry of Mines and Energy reported on March 4 that the Nevado del Ruiz volcano presented an increase in activity. It would have been occurring since February 27, the last hours being a record of high activity at the energy level, associated with the continuous emission of ash and changes in the temperature of the gas column.

“Through the cameras installed in the area of ​​the volcano, it was possible to confirm the emission of ash and the changes in temperature. In the permanent monitoring of the cenizometer, located at the headquarters of the SGC observatory, it was possible to corroborate the This material has fallen in the city of Manizales since the early hours of the morning,” reported the Colombian Geological Service.

The System also reported: “The level of activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues in Amarillo, that is, it continues with changes in the behavior of volcanic activity. The SGC remains attentive to the evolution of the volcanic phenomenon and will continue to report in a timely manner any changes that may occur “.