But such a retreat with an overnight stay in the guest house of the federal government is also an opportunity to at least approach each other on controversial issues. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit put it this way last week: “Of course, on the sidelines of these meetings, in the peace and quiet and in the time that you have, there is also the possibility of one or the other topic on the sidelines, where there could be slight friction , also to clarify with each other.” One thing is clear: Meseberg is a kind of intermediate station. Decisions are more likely to be made at a coalition committee at the end of March.