Home » VIDEOS | Police prevent man from taking the life of his ex-girlfriend
News

VIDEOS | Police prevent man from taking the life of his ex-girlfriend

by admin
VIDEOS | Police prevent man from taking the life of his ex-girlfriend

A man followed her ex-partner without her noticing and threatened to kill her, but she was helped in time by police officers. Luckily for the woman, a police patrol that was circulating around the place, seeing that her female was in danger, stopped to offer her support and security. […]

The post VIDEO | Police prevent a man from taking the life of his ex-girlfriend appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador.

See also  There is no evidence against anyone, how can the army arrest him? Chief Justice, military authorities do not have authority to do so: Justice Muneeb, hearing adjourned indefinitely

You may also like

Persecuted by messages two lawyers, convicted of stalking...

Antinarcotics Headquarters in Loja suffers an attack; there...

The ‘Ruta del Agua’ continues to address the...

Chinese and Australian Foreign Ministers Meet to Strengthen...

La Russa jr case, the owner of the...

Dominican Man Turns Himself In After Dragging Police...

“It’s a catch-up session before the championship for...

Wearing military clothing and heavily armed, they were...

Exploring Guangxi: Taiwanese Students Experience Zhuang Village and...

Author short film tells the Film Commission fund...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy