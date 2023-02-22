

Vientiane “plowing” New Nanjing Agricultural University experts and professors walked out of the school to cultivate fields



Chinanews.com, Nanjing, February 22 (Xu Tianying and Yu Jianing) “On February 2nd, the dragon raises its head, and thousands of households make cattle.” The 21st is the second day of February in the lunar calendar, and it is between the three solar terms of rain, stinging insects, and vernal equinox. It is time for spring to return to the earth, all things in nature are growing vigorously, and agriculture has also entered the season of preparation and planting. Experts and professors from Nanjing Agricultural University walked out of the school and into the farmland to “escort” the warehouses for the new year.

How to check the growth of seedlings and determine the reasonable amount of fertilizer? What are the points of chemical weeding? Starting from February 12, the team of Professor Jiang Dong from the School of Agriculture of Nanjing Agricultural University went to Jiangyan, Xuzhou, Changzhou, Jurong and other places in Jiangsu to guide field management techniques for local large grain growers. Cai Jian, an associate professor of the team, introduced that more and more large grain growers have joined the “Jiangsu Province Rice and Wheat Planting Industry Technology Innovation Strategic Alliance” led by Nanjing Agricultural University. Dahu and other links in the entire industrial chain, from fine varieties to high-quality grain, the team organized and implemented the “Green Fengyou” technology model, which is centered on the technology promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs “Precisely Controlled Sowing and Fertilization of Rice Stubble and Wheat High-yield and Efficient Cultivation Technology” technology, providing customized and practical green and efficient full-process technical solutions for large growers.

This spring, Fang Wanping, a professor at the School of Horticulture at Nanjing Agricultural University, is most concerned about the weather forecast every day. Spring is a very critical node for tea gardens in Jiangsu and even the whole country. Professor Fang Wanping led a team of graduate students to travel to more than a dozen tea gardens in Nanjing, Zhenjiang, Yixing, and Liyang. The technical details of the application were communicated with the tea farmers, which brought a “timely rain” of technology to the tea farmers in early spring.

“Our scientific research must closely meet the needs of the industry. Master and doctoral students engaged in tea research need to ‘write’ their papers in the tea garden.” Fang Wanping said. In her opinion, the production line of tea gardens is the best place to find “real problems” for research, and it is also the best place for scientific research to feed back the industry.

Spring returns to the earth, the weather is getting warmer, and aquaculture is about to enter a prosperous period. For a while, Professor Zhang Dingdong from the School of Animal Science and Technology of Nanjing Agricultural University and his Jiangsu Modern Agriculture (Bulk Fish) Industrial Technology System Tailwater Management Innovation Team went to Nanjing, Nantong, Yancheng, Taizhou and other fish farms to give on-site guidance and help fishery practitioners scientifically Locally decide the time and method of fish feed feeding in spring, improve fish liver and intestine health and other farming technical details, help reduce fish disease and death, and help fishery production in 2023.

The sun is shining brightly on the coast of the South China Sea. In a greenhouse at the Batou Nanfan Base in Yazhou District, Sanya, Hainan, the “expert consultation” around grapes is in full swing. As a temperate crop, grapes are difficult to grow in Hainan, facing unfavorable factors such as high temperature and rain, frequent pests and diseases, and soil salinization. Experts from various agricultural scientific research units across the country actively discussed and made suggestions. Tao Jianmin, the person in charge of the project and a professor at Nanjing Agricultural University, said: “By improving the variety and optimizing the cultivation mode to make them ‘settle down’ in Hainan, consumers across the country can eat fresh domestic grapes all year round.” (End)

