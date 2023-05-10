Waiting for the expedition! “Space Express” is about to be shipped. How is the preparation of each system going? _ spaceship _ launch vehicle _ launch

Original title: Waiting for the expedition! “Space Express” is about to be shipped. How is the preparation of each system going?

Yesterday (9th), the Tianzhou-6 launch mission organized a regional joint exercise. At present, the various systems of the launch mission have completed relevant functional inspections, and various preparations before launch have been made. How are the systems prepared now? Let’s follow the reporter to see↓

CCTV reporter Tao Jiashu: At the Wenchang Space Launch Site, the Long March 7 Yao-7 carrier rocket carrying the Tianzhou-6 cargo spacecraft is undergoing various inspections and tests on the launch tower. Wenchang has been cloudy in the past few days, and it has rained a few times, but the staff said that the rocket has fully considered the climate characteristics here during the development process, and has carried out a waterproof design. The state of the rocket and the spacecraft can be well guaranteed. At present, various works are proceeding in an orderly manner.

Guo Wei, deputy chief designer of the ground launch support system of the Long March 7 carrier rocket of the Aerospace Science and Technology Group: After the rocket was transferred to the launch area, the recovery and docking of the rocket-ground interface, as well as the whole system air test, storage tank replacement, and ground launch were mainly completed. Equipment testing, etc. At present, all systems of the rocket are in good condition, and the air-conditioning system continues to provide good environmental protection for the Tianzhou-6 cargo spacecraft. Subsequent rockets will continue to carry out work such as state inspection of the entire rocket and waterproof treatment to provide a strong guarantee for the successful launch of subsequent rockets.

Structural improvements make Tianzhou-6 more capable of carrying cargo

The Tianzhou-6 cargo spacecraft is the first spacecraft in the application and development stage of my country’s space station. This time, Tianzhou-6 has been improved, and the cargo compartment has been expanded by 20%, and the effective loading volume has been increased from 18.1 cubic meters to 22.5 cubic meters. It carries the clothing, food, drinking water and other materials needed by astronauts in orbit. The space station adds about 700 kilograms of propellant.

Jia Dongyong, chief mechanical designer of the Tianzhou cargo spacecraft system at the Fifth Academy of Aerospace Science and Technology Group: Tianzhou-6 is actually a relatively new cargo spacecraft. Although we look the same as before from the outside, the internal changes are actually very big. Its increased loading capacity is equivalent to an increase of 1.2 tons. Previously, the cargo in the sealed compartment (cargo compartment) could transport 5.5 tons, and now it can transport the cargo in the sealed compartment (cargo compartment) of 6.7 tons.

All systems are ready for launch

At present, all systems are ready for launch. Tianzhou-6 will be the first spaceship received by the Shenzhou-15 astronauts in orbit. At present, the three astronauts have completed the preparations such as hand-controlled and remote operation drills. The space station assembly is in good condition and operates stably. Waiting for the arrival of Tianzhou-6. (CCTV news client)

