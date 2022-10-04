Wang Weizhong presided over a video scheduling meeting for epidemic prevention and control, and took decisive and effective measures to win the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control in the shortest time.



On October 3, Governor Wang Weizhong presided over a video scheduling meeting for epidemic prevention and control, thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, implemented the work requirements of the provincial party committee, analyzed and judged the epidemic prevention and control situation in our province, and studied Deploy decisive and effective measures to win the tough battle of local epidemic prevention and control.

At the meeting, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Dongguan, Jiangmen and other relevant cities introduced the epidemic situation and emergency response, and relevant member units of the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters put forward work suggestions.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that it is currently the National Day holiday, and it is of special significance to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control. All localities and departments should conscientiously implement the important requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping on “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe”, further improve the political position, and fully implement the general strategy of “foreign import, internal defense rebound” and The general policy of “Dynamic Clearing”, insist on taking the fight against the local epidemic as soon as possible as the most prominent, important and urgent political task at present, insist on active prevention, early detection, fast disposal, and prevention of spillover, and resolutely overcome paralysis, war weariness, and relaxation. Mentality, pay close attention to the implementation of various tasks, resolutely hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics, and embody loyalty and support for the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve “two maintenance” in specific actions.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that first, we must adhere to the “one game of chess” of provinces and cities, and concentrate our efforts to surround, mobilize, and extinguish the local epidemic. Prefectures and cities with epidemics should further strengthen the command of escalation, adhere to daily scheduling and daily review, mobilize the city’s resources and forces to go to the front line, and promote the work of flow traceability, transfer and isolation, sealing and control management, nucleic acid screening, etc. in parallel. Strive to realize the dynamic clearing of social aspects in the shortest time, and resolutely prevent the epidemic from spilling out of the city and the province, especially the capital Beijing. Other cities must maintain the efficient operation of the prevention and control system to ensure that in the event of an outbreak, they can be dealt with decisively and quickly. The provincial headquarters office should strengthen guidance and supervision, coordinate the deployment of resources, and fully support the cities involved in the epidemic to fight the epidemic as soon as possible. Second, it is necessary to strengthen regional co-investigation management, effectively manage the health of people returning to Guangdong from risk areas from other provinces, strictly implement the epidemic prevention requirements for truck drivers across provinces, and further regulate expressway service areas, transportation stations, logistics parks, especially fruit wholesale markets, etc. Site inspection and control. At the same time, it is necessary to ensure smooth transportation and logistics, and prevent simplification, “one size fits all” and layers of overweight. The third is to strengthen the management of personnel in high-risk positions, implement requirements such as work shifts, centralized accommodation, closed management, special car transfers, and nucleic acid “one inspection every day”, urge strict personal protection, and resolutely close the closed loop of management. Fourth, prepare for the peak return journey, add nucleic acid testing points in airports, railway stations, passenger stations, subway entrances, communities and other areas, comprehensively optimize the “on-the-ground inspection” service, and urge various units and enterprises to strictly implement the return to work and resumption of work. Personnel epidemic prevention management measures. Fifth, we must strengthen publicity and education on prevention and control policies and epidemic prevention knowledge, strengthen humanistic care, respond to and resolve public concerns in a timely manner, maintain overall social security and stability, and create a favorable atmosphere for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Provincial leaders Lin Keqing, Zhang Hu, Chen Liangxian and Zhang Xin, Guangzhou Mayor Guo Yonghang and Shenzhen Mayor Qin Weizhong attended the meeting.