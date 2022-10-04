Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said the original AirPods Pro and AirPods Max won’t get the Adaptive Transparency mode of the AirPods Pro 2. This setting appears in iOS 16.1 Beta 3 as a bug.

For this mode, the official introduction is: “The adaptive transparency mode utilizes the powerful performance of the H2 chip, which can greatly reduce the intensity of loud noises such as whistles or power tools, so that you can comfortably hear the sounds around you” .

After upgrading to the latest iOS 16.1 Beta version and AirPods Beta version firmware, AirPods Max and original AirPods Pro users noticed that the “Adaptive Transparency” setting was added to the existing transparency options. And users believe that Apple is expanding the feature to other devices.

Apple doesn’t often advertise new features like adaptive transparency and bring them to older devices, so it’s an odd decision. And Gurman says it was actually added by mistake, which makes sense. The original ‌AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods Max‌ likely didn’t have an Adaptive Transparency implementation at all, and Apple accidentally made the Adaptive Transparency setting visible to devices that didn’t actually support it.