Wang Yi and Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Discuss Strengthening China-Thailand Relations

BEIJING, AUGUST 19 – On August 19, Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister, held talks with Don Tun, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand, during his working visit to China in Beijing.

During the talks, Wang Yi emphasized the strong ties between China and Thailand, describing them as “family members”. He expressed China‘s willingness to collaborate with Thailand in building a China-Thailand community of shared future and to work together to overcome challenges. Wang Yi also reiterated China‘s support for the construction of the ASEAN community, the maintenance of ASEAN’s centrality, and the creation of an economic growth center. China is also keen to accelerate the consultation on the “Code of Conduct in the South China Sea” with ASEAN countries. He further highlighted the importance of remaining vigilant against foreign forces in the region that strive to instigate camp confrontation, encourage the Cold War mentality, and undermine peace and stability.

Don Tun, in response, expressed his willingness to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China in order to achieve common development.

The talks between Wang Yi and Don Tun further enhance the already close relationship between China and Thailand, setting the stage for future collaboration and cooperation.

