Chemic Als Srl / Ministry of Health + others

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with devices doctors in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3707/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 4786/2023 proposed by Chemic Als Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Puglia Region, Marche Region, Umbria Region, Piedmont Region, Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, Sardinia Region, Sicily Region, and against of Biotek Srl

Attachments:

Chemic Als srl Min Salute + others – appeal to the Lazio TAR – Rome – Section III quater nrg 47862023 – ordinance n 3707 of 13062023 (ZIP 0.80 Mb)

