Wang Yi Meets with German Foreign Minister Expecting to “Support China’s Peaceful Reunification”

German Foreign Minister Berberk concluded her first visit to China on April 15 and departed for South Korea. Previously, she had talks with Wang Yi, director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the CPC Central Committee, on a series of highly controversial topics such as Ukraine, Taiwan, and human rights in China.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) According to the report on the website of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the morning of April 15, Wang Yi, director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the CPC Central Committee, held a meeting with visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Beijing. During the talks, Wang Yi said that China once supported Germany’s reunification, and “hopes and believes that Germany will also support China‘s great cause of peaceful reunification.”

Wang Yi emphasized that “Taiwan’s return to China is an important part of the post-World War II international order.” He accused “Taiwan independence forces” of plotting to undermine the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and endanger peace across the Taiwan Strait. “To maintain stability across the Taiwan Strait, we must resolutely oppose separatist activities for Taiwan independence.”

just the day before,Belbook at a joint news conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin GangHe expressed his opposition to “unilaterally changing the status quo across the Taiwan Strait by force” and called on all parties to “not escalate the tension.” Qin Gang said that if countries really abide by the “one-China principle” and want peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, they should “clearly oppose Taiwan independence and foreign interference.”

During the meeting with Wang Yi on April 15, Bell Bock said that Germany understands the importance and sensitivity of the Taiwan issue to China and adheres to the one-China policy.

It should be pointed out that as of press time, only the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has disclosed part of the content of the talks between Bel Bock and Wang Yi, and the German side has not released any detailed information.Bell Bock just posted two photos of the meeting with Wang Yi on his personal Instagram account, pointing out that it was herChina itinerary“The Last Political Talk”. “It’s good that I’ve exchanged views with a number of Chinese political decision makers over the past two days,” Belbook said succinctly.

Undisclosed content of talks on Ukraine

According to a press release on the website of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bell Bock also said during the meeting that Germany and China share many common interests, “Germany is willing to strengthen interaction and exchanges with China, enhance mutual understanding, expand cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, tourism, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and jointly maintain The smooth flow of world trade has promoted the continuous development of Germany-China relations.” Wang Yi said that China will “firmly safeguard the authority of the United Nations and the international order formed after World War II, oppose unilateralism and power bullying, and promote the democratization of international relations.” With broad consensus and common interests, China is willing to strengthen exchanges and communication with Germany, enhance mutual understanding, prepare for a new round of China-Germany government consultations, jointly address climate change and other global challenges, promote the healthy development of bilateral relations, and contribute to the turbulent world. Send positive, positive signals.”

A press release from China‘s foreign ministry made no mention of Ukraine, saying only in very general terms: “The two sides also had an extensive exchange of views on current international and regional issues.”

After the meeting with Wang Yi, Belbork also visited the R&D center of Volkswagen in Beijing. As for whether she mentioned the Xinjiang factory issue full of human rights disputes with the accompanying VW executives, there is currently no news.

according toBell Boxpersonal Instagram account, she also met with other German business representatives during her stay in Beijing, focusing on thereduce dependenceand the topic of German economic security. In addition, she wrote vaguely: “I have also listened to first-hand reports in China about the increasingly restrictive human rights in China.”

After finishing his visit to China, Bell Book flew to South Korea for a visit, and visited the “38th Line” as the first stop. After that, she will also visit Japan and participate in the G7 foreign ministers meeting held there.

(German News Agency, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

