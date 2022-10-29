Wang Zhonglin went to Wuhan to guide and dispatch the work requirements for epidemic disposal

Firm confidence

Organizing the masses to serve the masses effectively and effectively win the battle of epidemic prevention and control

Hubei Daily News (Reporter Yang Nianming) On the morning of October 29, Wang Zhonglin, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Governor, and Commander of the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, went to Wuhan to guide and dispatch the epidemic disposal work and emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the Party’s 20 Great spirit, resolutely implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, in accordance with the work requirements of the provincial party committee, adhere to the people first, life first, adhere to the dynamic clearing and unswerving, strengthen confidence to fight with all the strength, and win this round of epidemic prevention as soon as possible. Control the war of annihilation.

Wang Zhonglin came to the Shiqiao Garden Community in Jiang’an District to learn about the closure and control of the community, the guarantee of people’s living materials, medical services, etc., condolences to the community workers and sinking party members, and instructed everyone to strengthen personal protection, serve the masses with heart and heart, and be patient and meticulous. Carry out communication and explanation, and strive for support and cooperation; require cities and districts to strengthen analysis, research and judgment, accurately delineate risk areas according to the flow adjustment situation, strictly implement control measures, and dynamically adjust and optimize according to the time and situation. In Zhongbai Warehousing Huangpu Road store, Wang Zhonglin learned about the product placement and sales in detail, and urged the supermarket to strengthen the organization of supply sources to ensure sufficient supply and stable prices, and strictly implement prevention and control such as wearing masks, temperature measurement, code inspection, one-meter distance, disinfection and sterilization. Relevant provincial and municipal departments are required to strengthen the monitoring of supply and demand and prices of key living materials to ensure stable prices and stable people’s hearts.

At the Wuhan Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, Wang Zhonglin listened carefully to the progress report of the epidemic prevention and control work in Wuhan and related districts, inquired in detail about the traceability of the flow, isolation control, mass services, etc., and studied the next key work together with everyone. He pointed out that the current epidemic prevention and control in Wuhan is at a critical stage, and the tasks are arduous and arduous.

Wang Zhonglin emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly conduct and strictly control the flow, tracing and investigation must be exhausted, the isolation of close contacts must be in place, and the management of the circle must be scientific, to prevent the expansion of screening instead of the flow, and the regional control instead of isolation, and resolutely block the chain of transmission of the epidemic. It is necessary to effectively organize expanded screening, mobilize the active participation of the masses, achieve sampling on the same day and results on the same day, screen all potential infected persons as soon as possible, and firmly grasp the initiative of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to strengthen social prevention and control, reduce the flow of personnel in key areas, strictly manage schools, nursing homes, prisons and other key places, implement the measures of “on-the-ground inspection, on-the-ground inspection, and on-the-ground management” for people returning to Hubei from key domestic areas, and guard the import of foreign defense. line of defense. It is necessary to strengthen publicity and guidance, release epidemic information in a timely and accurate manner, respond to social concerns, crack down on online rumors in accordance with the law, increase the spread of epidemic prevention knowledge and prevention and control policies, and enhance the public’s self-protection awareness; Serve the masses, mobilize the masses, and effectively form a joint force for prevention and control.

Wang Zhonglin demanded that the provincial headquarters should strengthen overall planning and coordination and the allocation of personnel and materials, Wuhan City should strengthen organizational leadership and improve the emergency command system, the main responsible comrades in each district should rely on the front command and earnestly fulfill their territorial responsibilities, and the provinces, municipalities and districts should strengthen information sharing and coordination. Efficient coordination, enhanced command and dispatch efficiency, and effective implementation of various epidemic prevention and control measures.

Provincial leaders Guo Yuanqiang, Zhao Haishan, Yang Yunyan, Xu Wenhai, and Wuhan Mayor Cheng Yongwen attended the event.