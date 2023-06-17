Home » “We are going to hand over the headquarters of Sisbén to the Bishop”: Mayor of Valledupar
by admin
The mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro, referred to the sale process of the Sisbén offices, located at carrera 18 #14-33, to the Diocese of this citywhich has been developing since previous years.

“We have the commitment, we are going to hand over the Sisbén headquarters to the Diocese of Valledupar, to the bishop, so that there will be a large park, a small square for the Valledupar cathedral,” Castro explained.

The entity is working provisionally in the Neighborhood Development Centerbut the new headquarters will remain in the neighborhood October 12.

Sisbén headquarters in Valledupar. PHOTO: JAIDER SANTANA.

The headquarters is in poor condition, fortunately we are going to leave some good offices”, added the president, who did not refer to the cost of public property.

A few weeks ago, the Diocese assured EL PILÓN that the religious organization was awaiting the deeds.

