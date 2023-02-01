Hugo Ospina, representative of the taxi drivers union sent a strong message to the Government in what has to do with transport applications.

For this Wednesday afternoon, the Ministry of Transportation will hold a working group with the drivers’ union and representatives of Apps in order to reach agreements towards the formality of the service.

The Ministry was clear in pointing out that the transport platforms will not be prohibited and spokespersons for the taxi drivers union seek that these be canceled or else they will take severe measures.

This was announced by Hugo Ospina, leader of taxi drivers, to the RCN debate program: “We are going to give everything for everything and if this government or someone comes to say that they are going to approve old private vehicles to provide the service, We are going to mobilize throughout the country, taking over the airports. We are going to dump the cars on the tracks and take them to the patios because we are already on the brink of bankruptcy”.