"We are making changes that seemed far away four years ago"

“We are making changes that seemed far away four years ago”

The First Lady of the Republic, Gabriela de Bukele, stressed that thanks to the decisions made by President Nayib Bukele, “El Salvador is no longer the same. We are another country, ”she assured.

“Little by little, we are making the changes that seemed far away four years ago,” the First Lady emphasized.

The First Lady Gabriela de Bukele thanked her husband by sending him a message of encouragement: “Nayib, I am proud of you and of what we have achieved so far. I will continue to accompany you on this path that you have chosen to guarantee a better future for El Salvador and all Salvadoran families,” she added.

