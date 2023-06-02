Karstadt property on Ku’damm gets two skyscrapers

Two buildings up to 134 meters high are to be erected on the Karstadt property on Kurfürstendamm in Berlin-Charlottenburg. This emerges from the design of a Danish architectural firm that was awarded the contract.
The Karstadt owner Signa Real Estate Signa presented both the winning architectural office from Copenhagen and its designs on Friday. According to the corresponding press release, the winning design continues the idea of the high-rise ensemble of Upper West, Zoofenster and Huthmacherhaus. According to the justification, Henning Larsen’s concept is convincing because it gives high priority to audience-related uses. The total area of the design is around 134,000 square meters.
Signa, the Senate Department for Urban Development and the district office of Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf had initiated a cooperative workshop process for the redevelopment of the Karstadt property: A concept was to be developed with the involvement of the public. Seven international teams submitted their ideas.
The state of Berlin will now develop a master plan. The recommendations of the panel of experts should be taken into account. According to Signa, the master plan is intended to show the framework within which construction can be carried out on the property and then form the basis for further planning development.
