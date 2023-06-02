Karstadt property on Ku’damm gets two skyscrapers

Two buildings up to 134 meters high are to be erected on the Karstadt property on Kurfürstendamm in Berlin-Charlottenburg. This emerges from the design of a Danish architectural firm that was awarded the contract.

An ensemble of two high-rise buildings with a height of up to 134 meters is to be built on the Karstadt site at Kurfürstendamm 231 in Berlin-Charlottenburg. This emerges from the design by the Danish architects Henning Larsen, which won the corresponding design competition.

The Karstadt owner Signa Real Estate Signa presented both the winning architectural office from Copenhagen and its designs on Friday. According to the corresponding press release, the winning design continues the idea of ​​the high-rise ensemble of Upper West, Zoofenster and Huthmacherhaus. According to the justification, Henning Larsen’s concept is convincing because it gives high priority to audience-related uses. The total area of ​​the design is around 134,000 square meters.