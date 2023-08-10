Home » We are not here to do what ARENA and the FMLN did
News

We are not here to do what ARENA and the FMLN did

The deputy president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, reiterated his commitment to the Salvadoran people, within the framework of the start of the sessions of the Special Pretrial Commission that will resolve the impeachment of deputy Erick García.

“We are not here to do what ARENA and the FMLN did. This country will never return to that past and that way of proceeding. We are here to fulfill millions of Salvadorans who trust us. Because the absolute transformation of national politics requires decisions and actions, not just words,” said Castro, who was sworn in as president of the Special Pretrial Commission.

On August 9, the Attorney General’s Office indicated that the Nuevas Ideas legislator, Erick Alfredo García Salguero, had committed the crime of ideological falsehood. Because of this, the institution filed a request for preliminary hearing and petition for impeachment for the legislator before the Assembly.

In this context, congressman Ernesto Castro assured that due process will be followed to reach justice, contrary to what ARENA and the FMLN did, who covered up their corrupt supporters.

