Waking up each morning feeling fulfilled, knowing that work is making a real contribution to the world: the desire for a meaningful job with meaning is a driving force for many people. But how and where can such a job be found? As an employer, the higher state authority offers a wide range of tasks as well as interesting and secure career opportunities for different professional fields.

The State Office for Central Police Services North Rhine-Westphalia (LZPD NRW for short) is a central authority responsible for coordinating and supporting police work in the state. With around 1,600 employees at ten locations, the LZPD NRW is a service and technology authority that provides everything that police officers need for their work. From the procurement of clothing and equipment to the development of technology and IT systems, everything is coordinated in the LZPD NRW. The authority employs people from more than 40 different professions, including IT specialists, technicians and engineers.

Photo: LZPD

Working at the LZPD NRW: Tasks and career opportunities

The LZPD NRW offers interesting and varied tasks in various areas such as crime fighting, operations management and technology and IT support. Employees work closely with other police authorities and state institutions, which makes the work particularly varied. Personal development and career development are also promoted in the LZPD NRW. The authority offers targeted and comprehensive further education and training that is tailored to individual needs and career goals.

In addition, the LZPD NRW offers attractive working conditions, very good remuneration, flexible working hours, the possibility of part-time work and comprehensive health management. The compatibility of work and family is also very important. The LZPD NRW is an employer with high social relevance, since the work of the police and their support organizations is of great importance for the security and protection of the population.

Advantages of a career at the LZPD NRW

The employees of the State Office for Central Police Services North Rhine-Westphalia (LZPD NRW) benefit from a large number of advantages. Here are some of the most important benefits in detail and at a glance:

Attractive remuneration: The salaries at the LZPD NRW are attractive and based on the collective agreements of the public service. There are also other allowances, for example for shift work or special qualifications. Flexible working hours: The LZPD NRW offers its employees flexible working time models that enable individual agreements. For example, part-time work is possible. Comprehensive training offer: The LZPD NRW attaches great importance to the further training of its employees. There are a variety of advanced training options that can be tailored to individual needs and career goals. Good working conditions: The LZPD NRW offers its employees modern workplaces and good facilities. The working atmosphere is also perceived as pleasant. Work-life balance: The LZPD NRW is actively committed to the compatibility of work and family. Health Management: The LZPD NRW offers its employees comprehensive health management. For example, there are offers for health promotion and prevention as well as support for mental stress. Social relevance: The work at the LZPD NRW has a high social relevance, since it is an institution that contributes to the safety and protection of the population. Employees can therefore make an important contribution here.

Qualifications and requirements for a career at the LZPD NRW

Depending on the position, additional qualifications may also be required, such as training in law enforcement or special certification in the field of IT security. Exactly which qualifications are sought depends on the specific job advertisement. Depending on the position, the following qualifications are generally advantageous:

Completed degree in law or administration, police or social sciences, computer science or another relevant subject

Knowledge of police work, administration or IT management

Experience in project work

Good knowledge of information technology and data processing

Good knowledge of the German language, both written and spoken

Photo: LZPD

In any case, applicants should be highly motivated, able to work in a team, be flexible and able to work under pressure. Strong communication and conflict-solving skills as well as a high level of responsibility are important qualities for working at the LZPD NRW.

Overall that offers LZPD NRW as an employer So many interesting tasks, development opportunities, attractive working conditions and social relevance. Anyone interested in a career in the police force or in police support organizations should consider the LZPD NRW.