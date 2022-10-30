Home News Weather forecast: the heat will not continue in November
News

by admin
(www.iLMeteo.it) Last days of October with a summer flavor. We will have to rewrite the calendar without the mid-seasons or rather without some seasons: from April to October summer, from November to March autumn. In recent years the winter frosts in the city have disappeared and, unfortunately, often also the perennial snow in the mountains. There are no more winter and spring. And we go towards the hottest Halloween in history.

Climate crazy

Mattia Gussoni, meteorologist of the site www.iLMeteo.it, confirms that the climate has changed dramatically especially in this century: a general increase in temperatures and more thunderstorms. With this super hot climate, as soon as a perturbation on the Mediterranean enters, we will risk violent phenomena: on the horizon the meteorological models see a possible deterioration from the middle of next week. We will have to beware of potential storms along the coasts.

In detail

Sunday 30th October. In the North: local mists on the plains partially dissolving during the day, sun and heat in the mountains and along the coasts. In the center: sun and heat except for night mists in the internal valley bottoms. South: prevailing sun and summer climate.

Monday 31 October. In the North: partly rising clouds in the North-West, sun elsewhere. In the center: sun and heat except for night mists in the internal valley bottoms. South: prevailing sun and summer climate.

Trend: gradual subsidence of high pressure from mid-week with rains starting from the North and extending to the Center. Probable deterioration also in the South from Friday.

