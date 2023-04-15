A strong message from the Minister of Defense – Mashriq TV

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has warned the Afghan Taliban that if Afghanistan fails to rein in the militants, then Pakistan will attack terrorist hideouts inside the country. However, this harsh statement may lead to tension in the relations between the two countries. In a special interview with Voice of America yesterday, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that during his visit to Afghanistan in February, he conveyed a message to Kabul that, please. Do, as our neighbors and brothers, control whatever is happening from Afghan soil. If not, we will have to take steps ourselves at some places, wherever terrorists are harboring on Afghan soil,” he said. There will be places where we will have to target them, we have to target them because we cannot tolerate such a situation for a long time. Khawaja Asif said that the Afghan Taliban responded very well. They continue to give assurances, but practically no concrete step has been taken to stop the hand of TTP, which is a cause of concern as well as doubts. It will take time for TTP to disengage from this phase which they certainly want to disengage and it is my impression that they want to disengage but are struggling. On the other hand, the defense minister’s threat to target terrorist bases across the border is a very serious matter. It is the responsibility of the Afghan government to wipe out TTP terrorists from Afghanistan, or at least they should do so. However, it is responsible for the fact that their land is not used against Pakistan, which has been assured in the Doha talks. Apparently, there is no reason to deny the implementation of this request, but despite assurances at the diplomatic and government level, no serious steps are being taken to close the centers and hideouts of TTP in Afghanistan. Regardless of what happens, the Afghan government should take the path of targeted operation against the TTP in Afghanistan. There is no longer the situation in Afghanistan where the Taliban are no longer the resistance but the rulers, while the TTP is still trying to terrorize Pakistan, for which sympathy and facilitation in the ranks of the Taliban may not be completely eliminated, at least for now. The value of cooperation should be shown to prevent them from carrying out terrorist activities against Pakistan and not to give them the opportunity to use the territory of Afghanistan against Pakistan. Recently, the American broadcasting organization claimed that Terrorists attacking inside Pakistan have acquired US weapons left in Afghanistan. Observers said that the acquisition of American weapons has increased the military capabilities of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch separatist groups. The fact is that tensions have increased in Pakistan over the past two years. It should be remembered that when the United States withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021, it left behind about 7 billion dollars worth of military equipment and weapons, including firearms, communication gear and armored vehicles. Some US military equipment and weapons are transferred to Pakistan where they are used by armed groups to fight against the Pakistani government. As far as the question of increasing the attack capability of the terrorists after the US withdrawal is concerned, it is not a hidden issue that there is no room for denying that the TTP is using modern weapons. It is natural to raise questions regarding the Afghan Taliban and the government, however, the Afghan Taliban and the government cannot be fully challenged because of their role in this regard. At this time, the cooperation of the Afghan Transitional Government and Pakistan in this regard can be that both governments work together in their respective spheres to disarm these elements and destroy their weapons and shelters, exchange information and take coordinated action. Responsibility should be taken so that this menace can be crushed as soon as possible.