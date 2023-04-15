Home » Serious accident due to pikes on the road to the sea
News

Serious accident due to pikes on the road to the sea

by admin
Serious accident due to pikes on the road to the sea

The scenes plagued by chaos and disorder continue on the road to the sea that connects Cali with Buenaventura, at the famous kilometer 18.

On this occasion, a spectacular traffic accident, apparently at the expense of illegal picks, It was known through a video circulating on social networks.

A white vehicle that was traveling at high speed and was recorded by other individuals who were watching on the road, lost control crashing then catching fire in the place of the events.

After the accident, some motorcyclists ran to help the driver, who until now his identity and state of health are unknown.

The affected car participated, presumably, in the so-called illegal piques; fact that analyzes the Secretary of Mobility of Cali.

Three people were injured in this accident, including the driver of the car, according to witness accounts.

Everything indicates that the Cali Mobility Secretariat has not been able to stop this practice that puts at risk and generates anxiety in the citizens of Cali becoming, worryingly, part of the panorama of the city.

This goes beyond the constant operations they do on this and other busy roads in the capital of the Valley.

Comments

See also  Avalanche at Col Fourchon, a ski mountaineer extracted alive

You may also like

The Prime Minister convened a meeting of the...

Assignment areas would be the subject of debate...

Comprehensively deepening reform and expanding high-level opening to...

Ried now wants to crown a strong season...

A strong message from the Minister of Defense...

What type of bank is Bancamiga? Carmelo de...

Art and culture, ‘the ugly ducklings’ in the...

Interplay Entertainment Releases Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance for...

Why will the Monumental de Maturín be the...

development and future of a wonderful Huila craft

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy