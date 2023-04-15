Serious accident due to pikes on the road to the sea

The scenes plagued by chaos and disorder continue on the road to the sea that connects Cali with Buenaventura, at the famous kilometer 18.

On this occasion, a spectacular traffic accident, apparently at the expense of illegal picks, It was known through a video circulating on social networks.

A white vehicle that was traveling at high speed and was recorded by other individuals who were watching on the road, lost control crashing then catching fire in the place of the events.

After the accident, some motorcyclists ran to help the driver, who until now his identity and state of health are unknown.

The affected car participated, presumably, in the so-called illegal piques; fact that analyzes the Secretary of Mobility of Cali.

Three people were injured in this accident, including the driver of the car, according to witness accounts.

Everything indicates that the Cali Mobility Secretariat has not been able to stop this practice that puts at risk and generates anxiety in the citizens of Cali becoming, worryingly, part of the panorama of the city.

This goes beyond the constant operations they do on this and other busy roads in the capital of the Valley.

#ValleDelCauca | A private vehicle was involved in a spectacular traffic accident on the road to the sea between Cali and Buenaventura. Apparently, the driver competed in illegal sprints. Until now, his state of health is unknown. pic.twitter.com/wJb3NXQXUD — W Radio Colombia (@WRadioColombia) April 14, 2023

Comments