Website accessibility monitoring: statistics on declarations online

The site accessibilita.agid.gov.it, which reports statistics on the level of accessibility of public administration websites and exposes the most common errors that can be detected automatically, is enriched with new information. In fact, further updated data are available e two new sections dedicated to accessibility statements and accessibility goals.

The site is part of the activities of the Agency for Digital Italy carried out as the implementing body of measure 1.4.2 of the National Recovery and Resilience Planfor an investment equal to 80 million euroswhich has as its objective the improvement of the accessibility of digital public services for all citizens and the promotion and dissemination of the theme of accessibility within the Public Administration and for private individuals.

The dashboard intends to photograph the current state of the PA sites, allowing monitoring over time, with a view to transparency and continuous improvement of digital services. The data will be updated approximately every 4 months.

Accessibility Statements

Based on the new data available, dal 2020 have been published 31,065 declarations of accessibility, of which 12,055 in 2022. This corresponds to the 35,74% of the institutional sites surveyed in the IndicePA catalogue. Therefore, many administrations have never published the declaration of accessibility, not even for their institutional website, thus resulting in non-compliance.

Considering the ratio between the total sites surveyed on IndicePA and the number of institutional sites that have an accessibility declaration, the 5 most virtuous Regions I am:

1. Lombardy

2. Veneto

3. Piedmont

4. Campania

5. Emilia-Romagna

AgID reminds that the accessibility declaration must be published, or updated, every 23 September, for all of their websitesby filling in the online form and insert a link that leads to the declaration itself. In the footer of the websites, or in the section dedicated to general information reported in the store for mobile applications, a link that leads to the declaration itself.

The annual update, in addition to being a legal obligation, can represent a useful opportunity to take stock of the issue of accessibility, reviewing one’s sites and apps in order to guarantee increasingly inclusive digital services.

Accessibility goals

Another novelty of the site concerns the accessibility objectives, to be published by 31 March each year, with which the PAs indicate the interventions they intend to carry out to improve the accessibility of web services and mobile applications.

Each PA compiles the objectives listed and the interventions that can be associated with them in six lines of intervention: workstations, thematic sites, institutional site, intranet, training and work organization.

In 2023, the total of accessibility goals was 11,225.

Automatic tracking

AgID automatically monitors websites using the MAUVE++ web application, designed and developed at the HIIS Laboratory of the CNR-ISTI, and publicly available on https://mauve.isti.cnr.it/. Thanks to the close collaboration between the Agency and the research body, the application is constantly evolving and strengthening.

They are currently being evaluated more than 18 thousand websitesfor a total of almost 3.5 million web pages.

The three most frequently encountered errors are:

– 2.4.7 Focus visible

– 1.4.1 Use of color

– 1.4.3 Minimum contrast

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

