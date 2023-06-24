Home » Wedding guests held a gun out of the car window and fled from the police
News

Wedding guests held a gun out of the car window and fled from the police

by admin
Wedding guests held a gun out of the car window and fled from the police

A lavish party looks different for most people: around 3:50 p.m., two wedding guests who were traveling towards Linz in a convoy with other revelers held a gun out of the window of the moving car in Pasching. At the level of the intersection with Larnhauserweg in Leonding, police gave chase and ordered the vehicles to stop. The drivers not only ignored the stop signs, they also fled from the police – to a neighboring settlement in Linz.

The officials were finally able to stop a car and control the 19-year-old driver from the Kirchdorf district. Police found two pistols in the vehicle. The guns were taken from the young man. He was given a temporary gun ban.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Chip bill follow-up: US announces 10-year ban on companies with 'advanced technology' from building factories in China - BBC News 中文

You may also like

The departure of MONUSCO is already underway, we...

Controversy over the appointment of the referee for...

Podcast: Modern Workplace – promoting innovation in companies

Kongo-Central: Jean-Claude Mvuemba resigns from the presidency of...

Natalia Curvelo turns on the networks with sensual...

CeresAward 2023: These are the finalists in the...

A May tree – Lääne Elu – was...

Know the tax obligations for the second semester...

North Church: Nora Steen becomes new bishop |...

Main rivers of Santiago, Chile, overflow after heavy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy