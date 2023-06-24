Wedding guests held a gun out of the car window and fled from the police

A lavish party looks different for most people: around 3:50 p.m., two wedding guests who were traveling towards Linz in a convoy with other revelers held a gun out of the window of the moving car in Pasching. At the level of the intersection with Larnhauserweg in Leonding, police gave chase and ordered the vehicles to stop. The drivers not only ignored the stop signs, they also fled from the police – to a neighboring settlement in Linz.

The officials were finally able to stop a car and control the 19-year-old driver from the Kirchdorf district. Police found two pistols in the vehicle. The guns were taken from the young man. He was given a temporary gun ban.

