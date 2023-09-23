Wedding scams are at work again in Istanbul… – Sözcü

The suspect who fired a gun into the air during a wedding convoy in Maltepe was detained.

Published: 01:14 – 23 September 2023

Istanbul Police Department officers launched an investigation after images of a gun being fired into the air at a circumcision wedding convoy in Fındıklı District on September 17 appeared on social media. M.Ç., whose identity information was determined. (42) was detained.

It was learned that the suspect, who was found to have fired a blank gun into the air, would be referred to the courthouse for “intentionally endangering general security” after being processed at the police station. (AA)

