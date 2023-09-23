Home » Wedding scams are at work again in Istanbul… – Sözcü
News

Wedding scams are at work again in Istanbul… – Sözcü

by admin
Wedding scams are at work again in Istanbul… – Sözcü

The suspect who fired a gun into the air during a wedding convoy in Maltepe was detained.

Published: 01:14 – 23 September 2023

Istanbul Police Department officers launched an investigation after images of a gun being fired into the air at a circumcision wedding convoy in Fındıklı District on September 17 appeared on social media. M.Ç., whose identity information was determined. (42) was detained.

It was learned that the suspect, who was found to have fired a blank gun into the air, would be referred to the courthouse for “intentionally endangering general security” after being processed at the police station. (AA)

You may be interested in: The fight that started at the wedding spilled onto the streets

See also  Ava Labs Founder Gets $3 Million Settlement In Defamation Lawsuit By CoinTelegraph

You may also like

Alpha, Aitana’s new job

Yaw Annor scores with Ismaily SC in friendly

Florida to See Increase in Minimum Hourly Wage...

FARC dissidents announce suspension of offensive actions and...

Scholz: Welfare state important “in difficult times like...

In its logic of informing the population and...

911 Operator Receives Confusing Call After F-35 Fighter...

Demolition or restoration? What about the Eduardo Santos...

Xi Jinping’s Holiday Greetings Inspire Farmers and Workers...

EQS-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA updates dividend strategy: minimum dividend...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy